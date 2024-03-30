The Boat Race: Who are favourites and where do Oxford and Cambridge race?

Members of the Cambridge rowing team practise in the Thames ahead of The Gemini Boat Race against Oxford rowing team, in London, on March 27, 2024. The Gemini boat race will take place on March 30, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s that time of year again, when the Gemini Boat Race makes west London’s Thames banks become awash with current and former Oxford and Cambridge students.

So with the annual rowing regatta returning to the capital on this Easter weekend, albeit with a warning not to enter the water due to E. coli, we’ve taken a look at who is favourite and where the sides race.

Boat Race record

The Men’s Boat Race has Cambridge out in front in the historic standings, winning 86 races to Oxford University’s 81. There was one dead heat in 1877.

This year’s race will be the 169th edition with Cambridge winning five of the last seven races.

The Women’s Boat Race has seen Cambridge win 47 races and Oxford 30.

The women’s race moved to the Tideway in 2015 and Cambridge are on an impressive run of six consecutive wins.

Last five

Men

Year Winner Time Winning Margin 2018 Cambridge 17:51 3 lengths 2019 Cambridge 16:57 1 length 2021* Cambridge 14:12 1 length 2022 Oxford 16:42 2+1⁄ 4 lengths 2023 Cambridge 18:18 1+1⁄ 4 lengths Men’s last five

Women

Year Winner Time Winning Margin 2018 Cambridge 19:06 7 lengths 2019 Cambridge 18:47 5 lengths 2021* Cambridge 16:29 Almost a length 2022 Cambridge 18:23 2+1⁄ 4 lengths 2023 Cambridge 20:29 4+1⁄ 2 lengths Women’s last five

*The 2021 Boat Race took place on the River Great Ouse near Ely, Cambridgeshire, between Queen Adelaide Bridge.

Top dogs

SkyBet, at the time of writing, has a series of odds available for both races.

Women – starts 2:46

Oxford Women 2/5 Dead Heat 100/1 Cambridge Women 7/4 Winning odds

Men – starts 3:46

Oxford Men 8/15 Dead Heat 100/1 Cambridge Men 11/8 Winning odds

The route

The route, as usual, sees the four teams race from Putney Bridge to Chiswick Bridge, and past local landmarks such as the Chiswick steps and Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage.

There are advantages to being on either side – Middlesex and Surrey Stations – of the river with the meanders playing a part in race strategy.

Boat Race fighting talk

Seb Benzecry, Cambridge Men’s president and crew member, said: “It’s everything. I’ve had success and failure and I’m coming to the end of that journey and going out on a win would mean the absolute world – I want it for the guys. It’s such a demanding process, it really is the most incredible thing to come out of it with a win so it would be everything.”

Harry Glenister, Oxford Men crew member, said: This is probably going to be my last race so to me this would mean everything. This is a huge race for me personally, but also there’s so much history – everyone knows about it, it would mean the absolute world to me.”

Clare Hole, Cambridge Women crew member, said: “It would mean a huge, huge amount. The legacy of the sport and The Boat Race in particular – it would be incredible to be part of that legacy. Of course, it would be amazing to win but above all that, I think the people I’ve met and the friends I’ve made has made it a real stand-out year for me and it would be incredible to cross that line winning with them.”

Ella Stadler, Oxford Women’s president and crew member, said: “I think Oxford winning this year would be a massive turning of the tide and it would be a representation of the success we’ve brought this year with the merger and a new women’s coach. There’s been so much going on behind the scenes to make this year a different year for Oxford Women and it would really show the success we’ve had.”