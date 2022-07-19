Heatwave: So, just how hot is it on the Central Line today?

It’s hot. Really very hot. But how hot it is it on the Central Line?

The east-west line is renowned as the capital’s warmest tube line, with a combination of stuffy carriages and lost teenage tourists contributing an overwhelming sense of dread whenever one is forced to use it in the summer.

With a heatwave turning the dial up yet again, we sent our intrepid reporters into the depths to report back.

As it turns out, it’s hot.

Hell is hot but central line is hotter — R👁‍🗨 (@onereece_) July 11, 2022

It’s really very hot.

Shoutout to all the people who travelled on the central line this morning to get to work



True soldiers 💪😂 — Centurion Lewis 👑 (@CenturionLewis) July 19, 2022

Our first journey, from Bank to Holborn, is an introduction. A packed carriage sees our highly scientific temperature measurement device (a KitchenCraft wall thermometer purchased from Robert Dyas) register a punchy 36 degrees celsius, somehow cooler than it is above ground. Wonders never cease.

This post is not in fact sponsored by KitchenCraft

Sweating profusely, we disembark at Holborn, patches beginning to develop on our hard-working and diligent backs. It’s back to Bank now – and that’s when things get serious.

Immediately this eastbound train, warmed by the perspiring mass of central London, feels warmer. Our trust KitchenCraft agrees. By the time we hit St. Paul’s the mercury is tipping towards the dreaded four-oh.

Alas, at this point, it was decided it was time to retreat to the cooler pastures of a fully air-conditioned pub. The Central Line: officially 38 degrees (ish).