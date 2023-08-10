London Tube journeys propelled to above pre-pandemic levels thanks to Harry Styles and the Ashes

A blockbuster summer of London events, including Harry Styles’ Wembley shows in June, has seen public transport journeys return to near pre-pandemic levels

A blockbuster summer of events, coupled with booming tourism, has seen journeys on London’s network of tubes, buses and trains exceed pre-pandemic levels on multiple occasions this year.

Stations in central London are regularly hitting pre-pandemic levels of traffic at the weekend, and often exceeding them, according to figures from Transport for London (TfL).

Tube figures on Saturdays have surpassed 2019 levels on multiple occasions across April, May and June, coinciding with a slew of major international events.

Overground journeys are also “surging back” to pre-pandemic levels, TfL said, while weekday commuting trips on the Tube and bus are consistently hitting at least 80 per cent of 2019 levels.

London has played host to a number of blockbuster events this summer including Wimbledon, the Ashes and Harry Styles’ concert at Wembley stadium, driving demand for public transport.

The latter contributed to nearly 134,000 Saturday exits at the nearby Jubilee line station, against an average of 50,000.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said London was “roaring back this summer” as millions of tourists use “public transport to enjoy our incredible events and go to our world-renowned theatres, venues, galleries and museums”.

The capital is currently set to welcome 2m more international tourists this year compared to last, bringing in an additional £674m, according to data from the Mayor’s office.

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said: “Public transport continues to be a vital part of London’s economic recovery, and just as there are events and festivals to suit all interests, there’s also a public transport option to suit your needs, whether it’s speed, cost or convenience that’s important to you.”

“Our partnerships with top attractions across the city are also a great way to see and experience something new for less.”

The opening of Battersea Power Station in October 2022, following its £9bn revamp, has also seen a rise in traffic at the nearby station, which has now reached 10m entries and exits in the last two years.