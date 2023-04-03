Now you can Tweet again from the tube as Vodafone reintroduces wifi on the London Underground

Vodafone

London commuters on Vodafone will be able to stay online for longer, as the network announces wifi it has been reintroduced to the Underground system.

Vodafone’s 4G and 5G networks will once more be available on London Underground connected to the BAI Communications service platform, in response to a rise in demand for connectivity, according to the company.

Coverage will allow tube users to get online at more than 260 stations while Vodafone customers can also use mobile data at a large number of stations too. This comes after the Northern Line’s Archway and Tufnell Park station were the latest to get 5G mobile coverage.

This comes after Vodafone has been going through some turbulence, with its business CEO stepping down last month amid a battle with European sales slowing down. Last December, Vodafone’s CEO Nick Read also quit.

Vodafone’s UK chief network officer Andrea Dona said “alongside our newly-arrived 4G and 5G signal, we hope the new service will ensure our customers have the connection they want and expect while travelling across the capital.”

The head of BAI Communications, which is operating the service on behalf of TfL, said: “We are delighted to now be supporting WiFi on the Underground for the customers of all mobile operators.

Billy D’Arcy added that “having WiFi at key stations on the Tube, alongside the 4G and 5G we are rolling out, is another really important way for passengers to stay connected to their digital lives, boosting efficiency and productivity across the capital.”

The move was also praised by Mark Evers, chief customer officer for TfL, who said: “It is great that Vodafone customers are now able to benefit again from free WiFi at London Underground stations, which has been a massive benefit for those using the Tube for more than 10 years.

“These latest improvements to our WiFi system, as well as the introduction of 4G and 5G coverage at stations and within tunnels across the network, will make it easier for customers to plan their journeys as well as stay in contact with friends and family while on the move.”