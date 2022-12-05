Vodafone group CEO Nick Read to step down within weeks

Nick Read joined Vodafone in 2001 as a finance director.

Mobile phone giant Vodafone said group chief executive Nick Read will step down on December 31 after four years in the top job.

The group said chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle will take on the role on an interim basis and alongside her current duties while it hunts for a new boss.

Vodafone chairman Jean-François van Boxmeer said: “I would like to thank Nick for his commitment and significant contribution to Vodafone as group chief executive and throughout his career spanning more than two decades with the company.

“During his four years as CEO, he led Vodafone through the pandemic, ensuring that our customers remained connected with their families and businesses.

“He has focused Vodafone in Europe and Africa as a converged connectivity provider and led the industry in Europe in unlocking value from tower infrastructure.

“Margherita has recently been taking a broader operational role within the company and the board fully supports her as interim group chief executive.” Chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer today

Outgoing chief executive Nick Read said: “It has been a privilege to spend over 20 years of my career at Vodafone and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers and society across Europe and Africa.

“I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone’s strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead.”