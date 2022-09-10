Charles III proclaimed as King in the City of London

Pikemen of the Honourable Artillery Company (left) stand outside the Royal Exchange in the City of London, before the reading of the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III at Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

King Charles III was proclaimed as King on the steps of the Royal Exchange in the heart of the City of London this afternoon.

The royal party had driven from St James’ Palace to the City to read further proclamations at today.

Trumpeters gathered at the Royal Exchange and Mansion House, home and office to Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny, prior to the proclamations.

Crowds gathered in the thousands in the Square Mile to witness further proclamations.

A series of proclamations will continue until Sunday. Flags will be flown at full mast during the proclamations, before returning to half mast in mourning of the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.