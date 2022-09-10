Charles III proclaimed as King at St James’s Palace

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. (PA Wire/PA Images: Victoria Jones)

Charles III has been proclaimed as king in a formal ceremony at St James’ Palace in London today.

“In taking up these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example that has been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world,” Charles III said in his televised oath.

It follows the death of the Queen, the UK’s longest-reining monarch, who died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother and to his wife Queen consort Camilla.

In Northern Ireland, a 21-gun salute was fired at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, to mark the formal proclamation of the new King.

Reservists from 206 Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the salute watched by Steve Baker, minister of state for Northern Ireland.