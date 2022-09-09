King Charles III greeted by thousands of well-wishers at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III greets well-wishers as he arrives at Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

King Charles III arrived at Buckingham Palace this afternoon, greeted by tens-of-thousands of well-wishers and floral tributes following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

The new sovereign shook hands with adoring members of the public with shouts of “God save the King” being heard.

Kind Charles came to London from Balmoral with Queen Consort Camilla, where his mother, Her Majesty The Queen died on Thursday evening aged 96.

The Queen’s death after 70-years on the throne led to an outpouring of tributes from around the country and across the world.

At 6pm on Friday King Charles III will address the nation, before a formal ceremony on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London, in the presence of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

His coronation could however be months away.

Watch Features Editor Sascha O’Sullivan’s video as she joined tens-of-thousands on the Mall to greet the new King: