Junkyard Golf Club continues to create jobs despite cost-of-living crisis

Junkyard Golf Club created new jobs and increased its revenue during its latest financial year.

Expanding Junkyard Golf Club has continued to create jobs across England despite the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The city centre leisure brand increased its headcount from 269 to 306 in the 12 months to March 31, 2023, according to newly-filed documents with Companies House. The rise comes after the firm’s staff numbers stood at 226 in March 2021.

The company, which is headquartered in Salford’s MediaCity and has sites in Camden, Shoreditch, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Oxford, is run by managing director Sam Jones.

At the start of 2023, the business said the launch of its Camden site in July of that year would be a £2.7m investment to create 100 jobs. At the time, it was also looking into opening a further venue in Birmingham as well as putting plans in place to scout out possible locations in Las Vagus, Nashville and Texas.

According to the new accounts, Junkyard Golf’s turnover increased slightly from £18.3m to £18.7m while its pre-tax profits were cut from £7.5m to £3.7m.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The principal risks to the business are the cost-of-living increases, compounded by a likely recession; with inflation, utility and grocery prices negatively affecting customer confidence and leisure spend. Business stock and energy costs have also increased.

“The directors feel the business is broadly insulated from these risks due to existing energy and a pre-existing commitment to providing a real living wage, which have been factored into current forecasts.

“The business model offers a low spend per head activity that historically has been protected by its key demographic, this sentiment is borne out through market data and was proven to be the case through difficult Covid-related trading periods. Strict control over financial reporting and maintaining a targeted gross profit are a priority for the company.”