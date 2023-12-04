Hospitality sector to create 700,000 jobs over festive season, research finds

Around 700,000 jobs are expected to be created in the hospitality industry over the festive season, new research suggests.

Around half of companies in the sector are hiring staff for the busy next few weeks, with an average of eight each, according to recruitment site Caterer.com.

Kathy Dyball, director at Caterer.com, said: “Despite the cost-of-living crisis and the longstanding skills challenge in the sector, hospitality businesses are preparing for a busy festive season and are hiring accordingly.

“The industry offers a wealth of incredible short and long-term career options that are rewarding, flexible, and social, and the aim is that many of the temporary roles created over Christmas will turn into permanent jobs. As businesses continue to deliver on consumer demand in the ‘experience economy’, hospitality remains a crucial part of UK society and community.

“Even with the seasonal boost to the sector, its ability to offer long-term roles and remain resilient depends on government support to address some of the difficulties it is facing.

“Helping the sector to tackle high energy and food costs, and providing business rates relief, particularly for smaller and independent businesses, is essential to fuel confidence in 2024.”

Press Association – Alan Jones