Crazy golf group Big Fang Collective to expand after £5.5m boost

Big Fang Collective is headquartered in Liverpool.

A crazy golf group is aiming to expand into three “major cities” this year after securing a £5.5m boost.

Liverpool-based Big Fang Collective has received the additional funds from ThinCats and will now focus on added to its venues in the city as well as Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow and Cardiff.

The business was founded in 2016 by Kip Piper and Dan Bolger, with its first Ghetto Golf venue based in Cains Brewery, Liverpool. The business now employs more than 260 people.

In a statement, a spokesman for Big Fang Collective said: “Following a successful year in 2023, including the launch of our all-new Big Fang Karaoke concept and first in-house food brand, Nothing Cheezy, we are excited to further accelerate our venue growth plans with the support of ThinCats and our investors, IMBIBA.

“We now have Heads of Terms signed across three major cities and a strong pipeline for the coming year. With the right people, property and funding now in place, we are set to make 2024 our best year yet.”

In its most recently published accounts, for 2022, Big Fang Collective posted a revenue of £12.5m and pre-tax profits of £1.4m. Its results for 2023 are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of September this year.

Mike Dinnell, director business development at ThinCats, added: “It is fantastic to be involved with a business like Big Fang who clearly have a strategy to grow their brand across the UK.

“The management team has an ambitious vision and are really pushing the boundaries of the crazy golf experience. I am excited to see their continued growth and to be on this journey with them.”

Big Fang Collective is backed by London-based IMBIBA whose portfolio also includes the likes of Purple Dragon, F1 Arcade, Clays and House of Gods.

Last month, the latest accounts for Big Fang Collective’s counterpart Junkyard Golf Club revealed it had increased its headcount to more than 300.