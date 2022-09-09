Royal mourning period to be observed from now until seven days after Queen’s funeral

Tributes are placed outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, Buckingham Palace have said.

The date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course, the Palace said on Friday morning, according to the PA newswire.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 at her Scottish country residence, Balmoral, on Thursday afternoon.

She served as the Queen of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth for 70 years, having come to the throne at the age of just 25.

Mourners have gathered outside the Royal Palaces to place flowers, with gun salutes expected on Friday.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla will return to London from Balmoral to make a televised address.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

In a statement, the 73-year old King said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Charles will meet with new prime minister Liz Truss on Friday, just days after the Queen’s last public duty when she met with Truss to appoint her.

