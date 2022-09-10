Day of Queen’s funeral declared a bank holiday

Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.

The day of the Queens funeral has been declared a bank holiday, by soon-to-be king Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The Queen will be given a state funeral, the first in the UK for more than half a century.

Under leaked plans codenamed London Bridge, the Queen’s funeral is expected to take place ten days after her death.

Lord president of the council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.

“And of two orders in council, directing the lord chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”

Charles III answered: “Approved.”