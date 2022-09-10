Day of Queen’s funeral declared a bank holiday
The day of the Queens funeral has been declared a bank holiday, by soon-to-be king Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.
The Queen will be given a state funeral, the first in the UK for more than half a century.
Under leaked plans codenamed London Bridge, the Queen’s funeral is expected to take place ten days after her death.
Lord president of the council Penny Mordaunt said: “Drafts of two proclamations. One – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
“Two – appointing the day of Her late Majesty’s state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland.
“And of two orders in council, directing the lord chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations.”
Charles III answered: “Approved.”