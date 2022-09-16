Entry to queue for Queen lying in state PAUSED for six hours as it reaches capacity
The queue to view the Queen’s coffin has been paused for six hours as it reached capacity at 10am, with a 14-hour wait for mourners at the back of the line.
The line snaked down the River Thames’ Southbank all the way to Southwark Park, which the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport, say is now full.
At 9.50 this morning it announced “Southwark Park has reached capacity.”
“Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”
“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens. “
Tens-of-thousands of people are queuing up, including overnight, to pay their last respects to Her Majesty the Queen, who died last week aged 96.
Her funeral will take place on Monday with major retailers closing during the day out of respect, and even Heathrow cancelling 100 flights to limit noise pollution.