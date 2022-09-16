Entry to queue for Queen lying in state PAUSED for six hours as it reaches capacity

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: People queue to visit the Palace of Westminster where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state on September 15, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral to allow members of the public to pay their last respects. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The queue to view the Queen’s coffin has been paused for six hours as it reached capacity at 10am, with a 14-hour wait for mourners at the back of the line.

The line snaked down the River Thames’ Southbank all the way to Southwark Park, which the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport, say is now full.

At 9.50 this morning it announced “Southwark Park has reached capacity.”

“Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens. “

Tens-of-thousands of people are queuing up, including overnight, to pay their last respects to Her Majesty the Queen, who died last week aged 96.

Her funeral will take place on Monday with major retailers closing during the day out of respect, and even Heathrow cancelling 100 flights to limit noise pollution.