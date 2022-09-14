In pictures: Thousands start queuing to see The Queen lying in state: Route almost 5 miles long with 400,000 capacity

Members of the public wait to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster (Photo by John Sibley – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Thousands of people have begun queuing around central London in a bid to see Her Majesty the Queen lying in state.

The line, which can hold up to 400,000 people over the next four days, stretches on for four-and-a-half miles, start on the Albert Embankment near Lambeth Bridge. The route winds down the front of the River Thames to Southwark

While Westminster Hall can reportedly process 350,000 in the next few days, between 750,000 and 1 million people are estimated to join events for the Queen’s passing.

Crowds gather along The Mall (Photo by Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images)

TFL’s Commissioner Andy Byford said the network is planning for three-quarters of a million people, and the operation is “harder than the Olympics” from 2012.

Central London has been closed off to cars and Transport for London has advised people to stay away from the area around the route of the queue unless absolutely necessary.

A major security operation is also underway with upwards of a million people expected to line the Mall on Monday for the Queen’s funeral, which will be attended by world leaders including Joe Biden and the Emperor of Japan.