Empty Waterloo train left on platform as ‘waiting room’ for Queen mourners

Waterloo Station, London (Wikipedia/Creative Commons Attribution Share-alike license 2.0/David Martin / Waterloo station: concourse gallery development / CC BY-SA 2.0)

A train will be left on the platform of Waterloo station as a “waiting room” for anyone needing rest after queuing to see the Queen lying in state.

Southwestern Trains announced the gesture on Twitter, as the miles-long queue from Westminster snakes the Southbank of the Thames, towards Southwark.

Tens-of-thousands of people are in the queue to see Her Majesty lying in state, with many travelling to London from around the country ahead of the funeral on Monday.

In a tweet posted by Southwestern Trains, the company said: “An empty train on platform 16 at London Waterloo will be available as a customer waiting room between 21:40 tonight and 06:00 Sunday morning.”

Up to 1 million are expected to line the Mall on Monday for the Queen’s funeral, with major outlets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons having shut their doors out of respect, while Heathrow cancelled 100 flights.

