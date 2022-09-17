Man arrested after trying to rush the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster (Photo by Carl Court-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A man has been arrested after he tried to rush the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

As thousands of people continue to queue up to see the late monarch lying in state, one so-called ‘well-wisher’ decided to run at the coffin when he got near to it.

The assailant was immediately jumped on by nearby police officers and detained, before being dragged away.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “At 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody”, according to journalist Chris Ship.

Screenshot shows the assailant on the ground being arrested, and then taken away.

Footage on social media appears to show other mourners shocked at the incident.

The queue to see the Queen is currently open, with the wait time around 16-hours. As of 11am on Saturday, its end was Southwark Park.

The Queen’s funeral is on Monday.