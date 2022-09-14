Thousands of well-wishers gather to watch Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey

King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace . (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Members of the Royal Family including Princes Harry and William marched behind the Queen’s coffin, as it was delivered from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Thousands of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of the famous London residence of the Royal household, and lined the streets of the Mall, as Her Majesty made the final journey to where she’ll lay in state.

From 5pm, hundreds-of-thousands of Brits are expected to visit the Queen’s coffin as it sits in Westminster Abbey, with some reports the queue is up to 10 miles long.

Her coffin was placed on a gun carriage that borne the coffins of both her mother and father, driven through the heart of London.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, arrives at the Palace of Westminster, following a procession from Buckingham Palace (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the Bright sunshine, the slow-moving procession was accompanied by a military band playing solemn music, with some mourners seen weeping.

The procession was led by King Charles III, who walked behind the coffin draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown.

The King walked in a line with his siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, while the Queen’s grandson’s walked behind in a line.

Mourners watch the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II at the Hyde Park screening site (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)