Heathrow cancels flights ‘to ensure silence’ for Queen coffin procession and funeral

Heathrow Airport cancelled flights today to “ensure silence” over the capital during the procession for HM The Queen, and will pull more journeys on Monday for the funeral.

The UK’s biggest airport said it had made “appropriate alterations”, with flights between 13.50 and 15.40 on Wednesday “disrupted.”

It said disruption was to “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall”.

A spokesperson said: “Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.”

The airport added that it “anticipates further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday 19 September, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.”

“We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events.”

This comes after the Civil Aviation Authority said it had curtailed the country’s airspace ahead of the Queen’s funeral and mourning period.

It has restricted flying over central London between 9 and 19 September, including the use of drones.

Central London has been locked down with roads closed and barriers put up to allow for up to 1 million people to queue up to see the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Abbey.

A major security operation is also underway to safeguard the public during the week of commemorative events and the funeral on Monday.

High-profile world leaders including US President Joe Biden are due to attend, with the TFL’s chief Andy Byford saying the operation is bigger than London 2012 Olympics.

Hundreds of businesses – including the likes of Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Primark – will close for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.