‘Callous in the extreme’: 100 of King Charles’ former staff at Clarence House face redundancy

King Charles III in the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Markus Schreiber – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Up to 100 of King Charles’ staff at Clarence House are facing redundancy, in a move brand “callous in the extreme” by a key public services union.

Dozens of his workers were been given notice as his office moves to Buckingham Palace, according to a letter sent to the Guardian by his top aide, Sir Clive Alderton.

Up to 100 staff received notice during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen, Elizabeth II.

According to the letter in the Guardian, Alderton said leading officials are facing the chop, including private secretaries, the finance offer and his former media team, as well as general household staff.

“Everybody is absolutely livid” he wrote. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.”

The King’s private secretary responded acknowledging it was “unsettling news” but that help was available”.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) general secretary Mark Serwotka said the decision “to announce redundancies during a period of mourning is nothing short of heartless.”

He said staff “have been working tirelessly over this period” to keep things running, and that “while some changes.. were to be expected”, he added “the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme. Least of all because we do not know what staffing the incoming Prince of Wales and his family might need.”

“PCS will continue to work with the Royal Households to ensure that those staff have full job security. We remain committed to supporting those colleagues across the wider Royal Families estates whose futures are thrown into turmoil by this announcement, at this already difficult time.”

This comes as the Queen’s casket returns to Buckingham Palace after her death last Thursday, leading to a week of national mourning.

On Monday the Her Majesty’s funeral will take place with many retailers and organisations closing down operations as a “sign of respect.”.

His former staff at Clarence House issued a statement to the Guardian, saying they were “urgently” working to find new roles for as many as possible.