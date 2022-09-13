Furious guests out of pocket as Center Parcs to close on Monday for Queen’s funeral

Paddleboards on Watersports Lake (Credit: Centre Parcs.) Inset: CP’s tweets which led to a furious reaction online.

Furious holidaymakers were left out of pocket this week after Center Parcs announced it will shut all resorts on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Hundreds took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration after the short-breaks specialist announced its villages across the UK would close on 19 September “ as a mark of respect”.

The decision was taken “to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment” as it promised refunds or rescheduling for any guests affected.

In a statement published on its site, Center Parcs warned “guests who were due to arrive on Monday 19 September.. not [to] travel on this day, though we will reopen on Tuesday 20 September and be ready to welcome our guests then.”

“We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey.”

Center Parcs told anyone affected they “will receive an email today explaining the options available”, but many on social media responded saying they’d be left out of pocket.

Its tweet has so far led to 400+ quote-tweets, with people expressing their anger at the last-minute cancellation.

Following the announcement of the date of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we have made the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19 September at 10am as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment. 1/2 — Center Parcs UK (@CenterParcsUK) September 13, 2022 Centre Parcs’ tweets

Oner user on Twitter called @LisaaJune said her family had “paid over £600 for a four day holiday” and it was unclear how much they’d be refunded.

“This has now been effectively cut short by a full day. You’re discounting for those that have a delayed arrival date but what about those of us who have lost the last day of their holiday?!”

Another person, under the handle @bonzo_g replied to Center Parcs saying they were “very angry about this – we are not travelling directly to you, so this has left us stranded half way up the country without accommodation for a night. 30% offered is nowhere near close enough to covering the extra costs.”

In a statement to City A.M., Center Parks said: “Like many businesses we have taken the decision to close all our UK villages on Monday 19th September.. as a mark of respect.”

We have contacted all the guests due to arrive on Monday 19th September and offered them a number of different options.”

“The vast majority of our guests were either due to arrive or depart on Monday 19th September. We have communicated with the small number of guests who are staying with us across this period and have offered a number of different options, including a full refund or partial refund.”