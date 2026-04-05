‘Open the f**king strait’ – Trump issues brutal ultimatum to Iran

Trump has posted a new threat

Trump has ordered Iran once more to open the Strait of Hormuz in an expletive filled ultimatum, threatening Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran fails to meet US demands.

Just hours after warning Iran that “all hell will reign down” if they fail to reopen the waterway by Monday, US President Donald Trump has once more released a warning to the Iranian regime.

In a fresh Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Tuesday will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the f***in’ strait you crazy b***ards, or you’ll be living in Hell- JUST WATCH!”

Latest ultimatum

The latest dramatic ultimatum follows Trump’s earlier threat to Iran to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Monday.

He wrote: “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait. Time is running out, 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them.”

In response, Iran’s General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi said on Saturday that “the doors of hell will be opened to you” if Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, according to state media reports.

He went on to threaten all US infrastructure in the region.



Sunday’s threats also follow Trump’s initial ultimatum on March 21, where he also issued a 48 hour warning for Iran to reopen the waterway, which transports a fifth of the world’s oil.

He then postponed his threatened strikes on Iranian energy facilities after claiming the US and Tehran had “productive conversations”.

On March 27 Trump said the pause would last ten days, setting an April 6 deadline, with the latest ultimatum still framed on that date.

Trump said last week that the US had “decimated” Iran and would finish the war “very fast”, but just two days later Iran shot down two US military planes.

Dramatic week ahead

The looming deadline suggests a dramatic week ahead, with both the oil market and stock market likely to be sent spiralling.

Oil prices have rocketed 34.5 per cent over the last month, as the market grappled with Trump’s ongoing promises of the war nearing its end and the drying up of the world’s oil supply.

As of Sunday, prices are hovering around $109.

Fears also growing that spiked oil prices could plunge the world into a global recession by the summer.

Economists have warned that activity will fall in the middle of the year if oil prices surge to $150 per barrel and remain there for a period of four months.