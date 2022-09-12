Heathrow’s passengers soar 170 per cent in August as six million people jet off

Heathrow said total terminal passengers was up 170.6 per cent to over six million in August as holidaygoers make their way back abroad.

The international airport handled 38.4m passengers between January and August period – four times more than the same period last year.

The busiest routes were to Europe and North America, followed by the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Heathrow’s initial 100,000 daily passengers’ cap was supposed to stay in place until 11 September, but the firm said it would be extending this until the end of October.

Budget airline Ryanair said it was adding one million extra seats to its winter schedule while the likes of British Airways (BA) continue to axe flights.

The airline now expects to carry 166.5 million passengers by the end of the year – 1.5 million more than initially predicted.

The low-cost carrier said it was increasing its capacity to and from 20 UK airports in response to BA’s decision to cancel 10,000 flights due to staff shortages and Heathrow’s decision to extend passenger cap until the end of October.