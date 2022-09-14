McDonald’s is latest to shutter on Monday for Queen’s funeral

McDonald’s

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is the latest retailer to close its doors on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

The restaurant chain’s UK arm announced it would close until the early evening as up to a million descend on central London to say goodbye to Her Majesty.

Earlier this week, Lidl, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s and Tesco were among supermarkets to say they’d close in a sign of respect.

Heathrow Airport announced it would also pull some flights to “ensure silence” over the capital today, and on Monday.

In a statement on McDonald’s UK’s website, it said: “In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il and to enable everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm on Monday 19th September.”

The queue to see the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Abbey is thought to be up to 10 miles long, with more than 400,000 people expected to view it.