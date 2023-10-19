King affirms Crown’s historic bond with the City

The Lord Mayor, Nicholas Lyons, flanked by the King and the Queen and with City dignitaries at Mansion House last night

The City hosted the King and Queen last night at a dinner to mark the Square Mile’s role in the Coronation.

In a ceremony that traditionally takes place upon a new Sovereign’s first visit to the City and dates back to William III in 1689, King Charles was presented on arrival with the City Corporation’s Pearl Sword by the Lord Mayor, Nicholas Lyons.

The sword, which is thought to have been given to the City by Elizabeth I in 1571, represents the delegated authority of the Lord Mayor in the City. The King then returned the sword, confirming the Lord Mayor’s authority when the monarch is not present.

The King and Queen also viewed the Anointing Screen for the Coronation, a gift from the City Corporation and the City livery companies, and the Lord Mayor’s Coronation Robe.

King Charles is presented with the Pearl Sword at Mansion House in a ceremony that dates back to 1689 and William III. Photograph: London News Pictures

The Lord Mayor said: “The City and Crown enjoy such a deep relationship because we share your core values and aspirations for the nation.

“The Square Mile is universally regarded as the pre-eminent global financial centre, with a world-leading legal and regulatory system, and unparalleled breadth and depth of talent and innovation.

“This success is underpinned by his majesty’s promotion of the UK on the world stage, and by the stability that constitutional monarchy provides.

“Though monarchs and lord mayors change, the close connection between City and Crown endures. We know that your majesties’ care for the wellbeing of our nation also endures. Your promotion and protection of our national values provide a vital fixed point around which our country’s activities can orbit, for the benefit of us all.”

The dinner at Mansion House was also attended by elected members of the City Corporation’s Court of Common Council, City livery companies, and representatives of the UK financial services industry who are playing a leading role in sustainability.