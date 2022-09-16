China blocked from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state

A Chinese government delegation has been blocked from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state.

House of Commons speaker Lindsey Hoyle has refused a request for Chinese officials to be allowed access to Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, Politico first reported.

The refusal comes after the Chinese ambassador was banned from parliament last year, following the Chinese government’s imposition of travel bans and asset freezes on nine Britons.

China planed sanctions on the nine British citizens – including seven parliamentarians – for allegedly spreading “lies and disinformation” about China’s mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims.

In banning the ambassador from attending parliament last year, Hoyle said: “I do not feel it’s appropriate for the ambassador for China to meet on the Commons estate and in our place of work when his country has imposed sanctions against some of our members.”

At the time, Hoyle said the ban would remain intact for as long as the sanctions on the Britons – including Conservative party politicians Tom Tugendhat and Iain Duncan Smith – remained in place.

The ban could further strain relations between China and Britain as tensions mount over Taiwan.

The UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss is expected to take a tough stance on China, having previously threatened economic sanctions “if they do not play by the rules.”

The UK’s House of Commons and the Chinese embassy in the UK have been approached for comment.