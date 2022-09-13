Warning of 35-hour queue to see Queen lying in state: 750,000 lining up but only 350,000 capacity

Anne (last name not given) 65, from Cardiff is the first to arrive on Lambeth Bridge to queue for the Queen’s lying in state, more than 48 hours before the line opens on September 12, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Brits hoping to see the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall are facing a 35-hour wait, with warnings there is more than double the amount of mourners than the site can hold.

It was reported this morning that Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state, can process 350,000 – despite there being upwards of 750,000 lining the streets of Westminster queuing.

According to sources in The Times, queues are being closed to stop people joining them when they wouldn’t reach the front, and would have to spend up to 35-hours in line, including over night.

People have travelled from across the country, and even from around the Commonwealth, in a bid to see Her Majesty the Queen lying in state.

The Queen’s casket will lie in Westminster Hall for four days, before her funeral on Monday, which is a Bank Holiday.

This comes after Transport for London encourageS Londoners to avoid Westminster amid road closures around Parliament and Buckingham Palace, as well as increased congestion.

The British Transport Police said it is deploying more police officers across main stations and routes to central London.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “We know it’s very important that people are able to travel in the coming days, as many seek to pay their respects and celebrate Her Majesty and her dedication to public service.

“We expect the rail network to become increasingly busy, especially at main transport hubs in London. People can expect to see a marked increase in highly visible patrols, with more officers on hand to support those travelling and to deter any criminality.”

There were also concerns that people may pretend to have disabilities in order to get ahead in the queue.

A separate line for those with learning and physical disabilities has been set up, and a source told the Times “The queue is expected to be a few hours long.

“We’re worried that people will feign disabilities,”

On Tuesday, central London was adorned with marching soldiers practicing the ceremony for the Queen’s funeral.