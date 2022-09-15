Queen’s funeral: Drivers warned as Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons to shut forecourt petrol stations

Drivers have been warned not to get caught out after supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and Morrisons said they are closing their forecourt petrol stations on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

The retailers made the announcement today as many companies, including even Heathrow, curtail usual operations out of respect for the late monarch.

“All Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, 19 September” said a spokesperson, and “this includes Groceries Online, all Argos and Tu clothing deliveries.”

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person. We thank our customers for their understanding.”

According to the BBC Tesco, Sainsbury’s Asda and Morrisons will all close their petrol station forecourts, while some will reopen after 5pm, following the ceremony.

Motoring group The AA said “motorway service areas have to provide fuel 24 hours a day” but there “will be some concern about drivers who need to get somewhere risking running out of fuel on major routes If fuel availability is hit and miss.”

That then creates a possible road safety concern on fast roads.”

They added however, that “roads are expected to be extremely quiet, if not deserted”.

An RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams added: “With many supermarket forecourts closed until the evening on Monday, our advice to drivers needing to refuel is to seek out a good value independent filling station that’s choosing to stay open, or top up over the weekend instead.”