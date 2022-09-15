Tube open for extra hour on Monday as thousands attend Queen’s funeral

Most tube lines will remain open – in their entirety or partially – for an extra hour on Monday night as hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

The Bakerloo, Victoria, Jubilee, Circle and Hammersmith & City lines will run entire services for the extra hour, with last services leaving at 1am on Tuesday morning, while the others will operate as follows:

– Central Line trains will run between Ealing Broadway and both Hainault and Epping, with no services via West Ruislip or between Hainault and Woodford

– Services will close at 1am on the entire Northern line, except for the Mill Hill East and Battersea Power Station branches

– On the entire Piccadilly line services will be guaranteed until later, with the exception of the Uxbridge branch and Heathrow’s terminal 4 and 5

– Services on both the Metropolitan and District lines will run in their entirety, except for the Watford and Chesham branches on the Metropolitan line and the Olympia and Edgware Road branches for the District line.

While the Waterloo & City line will close at its normal time, Elizabeth line services between Paddington and Abbey Wood will cease at 1am.

“To ensure that as many people as possible paying their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II can travel around the capital safely following her funeral, most London Underground services will run for an additional hour on the night of Monday 19 September, through to early Tuesday morning,” said a Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson.

“Customers should continue to check before they travel via live travel updates, including TfL journey planner and the TfL Go app.”

TfL’s commissioner Andy Byford told City A.M. this week of mourning is the biggest operational challenge the network has ever faced, even bigger than the Olympics.

“We had the Olympics in 2012, but I actually think this is harder than the Olympics,” Byford said.

“With a sporting event you know where people are going, and you know how many people are going. With an event like this, there are more unknowns.”

TfL said today that around 115,000 additional tube journeys were made yesterday to and from central London stations – 20 per cent up on the previous week.