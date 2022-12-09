Leave no Stone unturned in Lucky quest for Hong Kong riches

Trainer Aidan O’Brien (left) saddles Stone Age, who comes here off the back of a strong second in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf

IF EVER a horse has been specifically trained to win the LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (6.10am) over a mile and a half, it is Japanese raider Glory Vase who seeks to win the contest for the third time.

His prep run in the G2 Sapporo Kinen, over an inadequate ten furlongs in August, was an ideal performance – and with Magic Man Joao Moreira back in the saddle, his chance is obvious.

There is that niggling doubt, however, that at seven years of age he may be past his best. At his present odds, it may be best looking elsewhere.

Fellow Japanese raider Win Marilyn caught the eye when runner-up in the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup last month on heavy ground that wouldn’t have suited her.

She makes plenty of appeal, alongside highly-regarded STONE AGE who has looked good on the track in the build-up to this contest and receives weight from all his rivals.

Trainer Richard Gibson hasn’t had any luck for most of the season, with only two wins from over 80 runners, and he was banking on his three-time Group One winner Wellington to put him back in the limelight in the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (6.50am).

Unfortunately, the gods of fortune have turned their backs by allocating a wide draw in 10.

No horse has even finished in the frame in the history of the race from that number.

This won’t take much winning with the Japanese challengers all much of the same, beating one another, while Hong Kong’s sprinters have been pretty average over the last couple of seasons.

This is the chance for the highly progressive LUCKY SWEYNESSE to stamp himself the best speedster in town.

With an ideal low draw, and a winner of seven of his 10 races, he will be hard to beat.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Stone Age 6.10am Sha Tin

Lucky Sweynesse 6.50am Sha Tin