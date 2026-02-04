JP Morgan’s Chase sets sights on UK insurance market

Chase is owned by the banking giant JP Morgan

Global banking giant JP Morgan has set its sights on the UK insurance market with its consumer arm Chase set to enter the scene.

The new offering, branded as Chase Protect, will envelope its essential coverage bundle into one single month fee, designed as an add-on for current account holders.

While JP Morgan has operated in the UK for over 200 years as a titan of investment banking, its retail presence is relatively young.

Chase’ has enjoyed rapid UK growth amasing over 2m customers since launching in 2021.

The fresh insurance launch marks a ramping up of services in a bid to lure customers away from switching to providers who may provide a more “full service” alternative.

It also comes as the UK insurance market shifts towards an embedded alternative, where coverage is integrated into daily banking as opposed to managed through separate policies.

“We’re excited to introduce Chase Protect, a simple and affordable way for our customers to safeguard what matters most,” said Harish Iyer, Head of Insurance at Chase.

“By bringing together essential insurance coverage in one easy-to-manage bundle, we’re helping make protection more convenient and better value—all via the Chase app.”

JP Morgan bets on UK future

JP Morgan has made major bets on the bank’s future in the UK over the last few months including a major beefing up of its Bournemouth campus through investing over £300m.

The firm – which has operated in Bournemouth since 1986 – is the largest private sector employer in Dorset.

Following the Autumn Budget, where banks were able to skirt a highly-speculated tax raid, JP Morgan announced a whopping £10bn injection for the UK economy over the next six years as it laid out plans for a new 3m square feet tower in London.

The project is also expected to create an additional 7,800 jobs across construction and other local industries. Once finishes it will house up to 12,000 and serve as the bank’s main headquarters in UK and is biggest presence across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In the last week, JP Morgan has been swept up in the latest tribulations around the Epstein files after it emerged Peter Mandelson told Jeffrey Epstein the bank’s boss, Jamie Dimon, should “mildly threaten” the UK over a tax on banker bonuses.