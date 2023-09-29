It’s Sunny So time for a Sing Song

Super Sunny Sing went off second favourite in last year’s Hong Kong Derby

TRAINER Chris So is going to cut a disconsolate figure if he is not in the winners’ circle to greet his stable-star SUPER SUNNY SING following the running of the Beijing Handicap (9.05am) on Sunday.

So has made no secret that he expects his former Australian galloper to be racing in Group company this term, after a highly successful campaign last season.

The five-year-old reeled off four successive wins, including the prestigious HK Classic Cup, and rose 32lbs in the ratings.

He finally came up short when finding the 10 furlong trip too far after starting second favourite for the HK Derby in March, and was then put away for the rest of the season but with high expectations for the future.

There was plenty to like about his seasonal reappearance carrying top weight three weeks ago, racing over a seven-furlong trip, which is short of his best and where he was noted staying on strongly in the closing stages to finish third.

That should have put him spot-on for this Class Two contest and, racing against only seasoned handicappers, he should prove hard to beat.

For anyone looking for an attractive long shot, keep an eye on course and distance specialist, and habitual front-runner, ALL FOR ST PAUL’S, who has been clearly earmarked for this contest.

Frankie Lor’s seven-year-old is always at his best early in the season, having won twice on his seasonal starts, including last year’s corresponding race from just a two-pound lower mark.

Finally make a note of the Caspar Fownes-trained giant galloper Karma in the Jinan Handicap over seven furlongs at 10.15pm.

The former track and trip winner had a limited prep, and no trial, before finishing last on his seasonal run over five furlongs recently. Expect a different and improved performance this time around.

Pointers

Super Sunny Sing 9.05am Sha Tin

All for St Paul’s (e/w) 9.05am Sha Tin