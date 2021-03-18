Hong Kong Racing Tips: Shadow to be the HK Derby Hero

MAKE sure you set your alarm for 8.40am on Sunday morning for the £2.2million BMW HK Derby at Sha Tin.

With no stand-out performers in the race, this is a fascinating and wide-open contest and trying to find the winner is like detective Hercule Poirot trying to solve an Agatha Christie who-done-it mystery.

There are many important factors to take into account, notably which horses will stay the trip, the draw and the pace tempo.

Normally, last month’s HK Classic Cup would be a good guide for providing the winner, but that race was run at a crawl and less than three lengths separated the first nine horses past the post.

Having spent many hours perusing the formbook, my shortlist comes down to Russian Emperor, Tourbillon Diamond and Shadow Hero.

Russian Emperor, winner of the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season, would have been the automatic selection with a good draw and trip in his favour.

There is a niggling doubt about the current form of the stable however, with Douglas Whyte having only saddled two winners since January.

Tourbillon Diamond, on the other hand, comes from the red-hot Danny Shum stable, but the double figure draw tempers enthusiasm.

The best solution can be SHADOW HERO representing former winners of the race in David Hayes and Zac Purton.

The four-year-old is a Group 1 winner over the trip in Australia, has an okay draw, and now looks at his peak.

POINTERS

Shadow Hero 8.40am Sha Tin