See the light with Phoenix and Wide Blue Yonder

Alexis Badel takes the ride on the Dennis Yip-trained Phoenix Light

SUPPORTERS of progressive top-weight Dragon’s Luck, a winner of three of his four races, will probably know their fate before the home straight in the Tak Ku Ling Handicap (9.45am) over six furlongs.

Trainer Douglas Whyte has gone on record stating the Australian-bred four-year-old needs to dictate the pace to show his best form, and his sole defeat came when unable to lead in January.

An outside draw of 11 is a concern, with other fast starters such as Super Fortune, Divine Shining, Wonder Kit on his inside, and it will be interesting to see how much petrol jockey Hugh Bowman has to use to get into his preferred position.

With the speed tempo likely to be quick, it’s worth taking a chance with strong finisher PHOENIX LIGHT, who needs a fast-run race to show his best.

Alexis Badel’s mount has twice finished behind Dragon’s Luck this season, coming from the clouds on both occasions, but is now considerably better off at the weights.

If Badel can find a way to sit closer to the speed from the off, his impressive finishing-kick – his closing sectional times are the best in the race – can prove too strong for his rivals towards the finish.

Down-in-class Faulds has to be considered in division two of the Nga Tsin Wai (8.35am) over seven furlongs, having finished a creditable fourth to leading HK Derby hope Super Sunny Sing over the course and distance back in January.

He may, however, be unable to concede weight to WIDE BLUE YONDER who was beaten in a photo by fast-improving Unpresuming over the trip in January.

The winner boosted the form by defying a penalty last month and, with David Hayes stable in fine form and blinkers equipped for the first time, he is capable of scoring an overdue win.

POINTERS

Wide Blue Yonder 8.35am Sha Tin

Phoenix Light (e/w) 9.45am Sha Tin