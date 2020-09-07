Hong Kong hits new heights for season opener

Hong Kong’s racing season got off to a stellar start with a takings record for an opening meet.

Turnover for Sunday’s ten-race curtain raiser at Sha Tin hit HK $1.376bn (£134.2m), up more than six per cent on 2019.

The racecourse is still ensuring social distancing guidelines remain in place, with only owners, trainers and officials allowed on the course.

More than £24m was bet from overseas into the Hong Kong pools, an increase of 18 per cent on last year, with signs that foreign interest continues to increase as lockdown lifts.

Mr. Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: “We had probably the best start we could hope for into the new season, amazing results.

“Commingling was HK$247 million, an increase of 18%, so from this aspect turnover wise, we are more than delighted. I can only say for all of our team members, to get this season on the road was a lot of hard work, a lot of planning and a lot of things behind the scenes,” he continued.