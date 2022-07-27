It might be worth taking a swing on Sunningdale in the Nursery

Paul and Oliver (pictured) Cole saddle Sunningdale in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap

NURSERY handicaps at Goodwood are never easy to find the winner, and today’s Class Two contest (4.10pm) falls very much into that category.

TRUE STATESMAN comes into this on a hat-trick and though he’s up eight pounds for a dominant win at Chester last time, there’s likely more to come.

He’s trained by Charlie & Mark Johnston, who, as we know, are deadly at Goodwood and their son of Churchill has got to go well.

Their colt is certainly one for the World Pool Quinella with tote.co.uk, and I’m going to throw in two at bigger prices to accompany him in the shape of SUNNINGDALE and X J RASCAL.

Sunningdale was a real eye-catcher over six furlongs at Newbury last time, where he displayed plenty of inexperience but still motored home meaning the step back up to seven looks a wise decision.

Paul & Oliver Cole’s challenger was quite keen in the early stages at the Berkshire track, so it’s unsurprising his handlers have opted for a first-time hood here.

If he can settle a bit better, he looks well-handicapped off a mark of 79.

The combination of William Buick and George Boughey have been a real force this season having operated at a 25 per cent strike rate.

They team up with X J Rascal who looks well worth a go over seven furlongs.

He was a good winner on debut at Brighton but looked a bit outpaced under a penalty at Carlisle and should now be happier over this extra furlong.

POINTERS

Sunningdale e/w 4.10pm Goodwood

X J Rascal e/w 4.10pm Goodwood

True Statesman, Sunningdale, X J Rascal

(World Pool Quinella) 4.10pm Goodwood