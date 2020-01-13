City Talk
Schroders Talk
Revealed: the global league table of pension worry
Monday 13 January 2020 2:58 pm

In pictures: the building of modern Britain


Share

Historic England has released a never-seen-before look at the building of modern Britain, in partnership with construction giant John Laing.

John Laing, which built iconic UK buildings such as Coventry Cathedral, the Severn Bridge crossing, and the Berkeley Nuclear power station, is releasing 10,000 photos from its collection over 2020.

Read more: John Laing’s diverse portfolio drives global expansion

The project, entitled “Breaking New Ground: The John Laing Photographic Collection”, will offer a unique insight into the UK’s national heritage.


Sir Martin Laing, Chairman of Trustees, John Laing Charitable Trust said: “I am delighted that this unique record of the construction industry is being made available to a wide audience and demonstrates the evolving nature and contribution of an industry that impacts us all.

“As a company Laing has been a leader in this change and demonstrates how important the people who work in it are and how we have been able to affect their lives and working conditions.”

London landmarks featured in the images include St Thomas’ Hospital, the London Central Mosque, and the Barbican estate.

  • View of the Barbican estate, showing Speed House and Willoughby House
  • Interior view of the Barbican Arts Centre
  • View from the top of Speed House showing the Barbican under construction
  • Queen Elizabeth II visits the Barbican with London’s Lord Mayor
  • Workmen inside Berkeley Power Station
  • Three men in gas masks at the British Library construction site
  • Men working on the interior of the London Central Mosque
  • A group portrait of the site team at the London Central Mosque
  • The construction of the Eastern range of the London Central Mosque
  • The actor John Wayne meeting staff working on the St Thomas’ construction site

Image credit: Historic Britain/John Laing Collection

Share





Related articles

mark carney

Central banks running low on ammunition to fight recession, Mark Carney warns

Anna Menin
education

Britain must become a leader in financial education

Stuart Phillips | Contributor
TSB branch closures: Where all 82 bank branches will close

TSB risk chief Iain Laing steps down after IT meltdown

James Warrington