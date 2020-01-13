In pictures: the building of modern Britain

Historic England has released a never-seen-before look at the building of modern Britain, in partnership with construction giant John Laing.

John Laing, which built iconic UK buildings such as Coventry Cathedral, the Severn Bridge crossing, and the Berkeley Nuclear power station, is releasing 10,000 photos from its collection over 2020.

The project, entitled “Breaking New Ground: The John Laing Photographic Collection”, will offer a unique insight into the UK’s national heritage.

Sir Martin Laing, Chairman of Trustees, John Laing Charitable Trust said: “I am delighted that this unique record of the construction industry is being made available to a wide audience and demonstrates the evolving nature and contribution of an industry that impacts us all.

“As a company Laing has been a leader in this change and demonstrates how important the people who work in it are and how we have been able to affect their lives and working conditions.”

London landmarks featured in the images include St Thomas’ Hospital, the London Central Mosque, and the Barbican estate.

View of the Barbican estate, showing Speed House and Willoughby House

Interior view of the Barbican Arts Centre

View from the top of Speed House showing the Barbican under construction

Queen Elizabeth II visits the Barbican with London’s Lord Mayor

Workmen inside Berkeley Power Station

Three men in gas masks at the British Library construction site

Men working on the interior of the London Central Mosque

A group portrait of the site team at the London Central Mosque

The construction of the Eastern range of the London Central Mosque

The actor John Wayne meeting staff working on the St Thomas’ construction site

