IMPACT AM AWARDS 2023 SPONSORS

For decades, the clearing of payments remained unchanged and unchallenged. We asked, ‘What if there was a better way? What if we could make payments faster, safer, more reliable and accessible to all?’ In 2016, we started building ClearBank from a small basement office and continued to ask ourselves these questions every day. We’re the first new, full-service clearingbank plugged directly into the UK’s payment infrastructure for 250 years. At the time, cloud-based systems and API fluency were new and there hadn’t been a competitor in the market for so long. But that didn’t stop us. We waved goodbye to legacy systems and embraced the new technology — where our true innovation began and didn’t stop. By making it faster, easier and cheaper for financial institutions to access banking infrastructure, we know that we have changed and continue to challenge the very fabric of banking. But we’re not done yet.