Julia Streets Looks Back for Insights: AI for Good?, Queen Rania’s Call for Sustainability, and a Glimpse at the 1st Annual Impact AM ESG Awards

In a world driven by technology and innovation, where AI is hailed as both a saviour and a potential threat, distinguished host Julia Streets took centre stage at the prestigious CogX 2023 conference. Live from the event, she shared invaluable insights and key takeaways that are reshaping the future. Join us as we delve into the electrifying discussions that transpired at CogX and explore the ground breaking vision set forth by Julia Streets herself.

CogX 2023 was a whirlwind of ideas, innovations, and inspiration, with Julia Streets at the forefront. Having hosted the main stage for day one, she emerged with a unique perspective on the conference’s hottest topics. One of these burning issues was the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping our world, for better or for worse.

Moreover, Julia's presence wasn't confined to the CogX stage alone. She also visited the City AM Pop-Up Studio in the Gold Lounge at CogX, where a special edition of Impact A.M. Live was recorded, assembling some of the brightest minds in the field to discuss all things ESG.





AI for Good or Nefarious Reasons: At CogX, the air was charged with excitement and trepidation as experts grappled with the dual nature of AI. Julia Streets brought to light the captivating discussions that unfolded, showcasing how AI can be a powerful force for good, driving positive change across industries. Yet, she did not shy away from the darker side, acknowledging the increasing concerns about AI’s potential nefarious applications. As the world hurtles towards an AI-driven future, Julia’s insights were a beacon of clarity amid the swirling debates.

But CogX 2023 wasn’t just about technology; it was also about humanity and our planet’s future. One of the most compelling moments of the conference came from none other than Queen Rania of Jordan.

Queen Rania’s Call for Sustainability: Queen Rania graced the event with her presence, delivering a poignant message that resonated deeply with the audience. She passionately implored us all to refocus our efforts on solving the world’s most pressing problems, with sustainability at the forefront. Her words served as a rallying cry, urging attendees to embrace a renewed sense of responsibility and action. Julia Streets herself was moved by Queen Rania’s call to arms, emphasising the urgency of this global mission.

With CogX 2023 in the rear-view mirror and the ESG Awards on the horizon, Julia Streets continues to be a beacon of inspiration and a catalyst for change. Stay tuned for more updates on the ESG Awards and consider whether your contributions to a better world deserve a moment in the spotlight. The future is bright, and you could be a part of it.

