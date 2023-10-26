ESG AWARD NOMINATIONS
Your Guide to Nominating for the Impact AM ESG Awards
For all firms and individuals eager to put their ESG excellence under the spotlight, here’s a step-by-step process to ensure your nomination stands out and adheres to the requisites of the Impact AM ESG Awards:
- Who Can Nominate: We welcome self-nominations and champion businesses and individuals to take the initiative. Alternatively, you can also be nominated by a third party.
- Getting Started: Once nominated, you’ll be prompted to provide a detailed submission pertinent to your chosen category. This will be the cornerstone for our judges’ evaluation.
- Word Limit: Keep your submission concise and impactful, capping it at 1000 words.
- Structure Your Submission: Ensure clarity by organising your entry under the following sub-headings:
- Strategy
- Delivery
- Innovation
- Research & Development
- Results & Cultural Change
- Plus, highlight a singular ‘Stand Out Statistic’ that encapsulates your achievements.
- Unique Submissions for Each Category: Your dedication to ESG should shine uniquely in each category. Therefore, avoid using identical entries for different categories.
- Highlight Your ESG Commitment: Your entry should vividly demonstrate how your sustainability strategy is seamlessly integrated into your primary business activities. Alongside, weave in results and metrics that showcase your enduring dedication to sustainable business evolution.
- Maximising Your Nominations: A company can vie for excellence in up to three categories, ensuring you select those that truly mirror your strengths.