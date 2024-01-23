Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The ESG Future Forum

The ESG Future Forum 2024 is an extraordinary event curated for leaders across business, professional, and financial services firms, who are committed to pioneering the future of ESG practice!

Elevate your leadership at this peer to peer event dedicated to cultivating collaboration and action among visionary leaders unapologetically devoted to harmonising commercial success with meaningful impact on people, society, and the environment.

Run in partnership with City AM and Colmore BID District, The ESG Future Forum 2024 is your opportunity to delve into future drivers, confront challenges, and craft strategies that will redefine global industry practices. As you navigate the complexities of AI in ESG, Innovations in Sustainable Finance, Navigating Regulation and more, this forum will also empower you to drive your own organisation forward!

From compelling keynote talks to panel discussions, interactive break out sessions to quality networking, the agenda is designed to arm you with actionable insights for navigating the current and future business landscape. Connect with like-minded leaders and tap into the wisdom of expert speakers and thought leaders, ensuring you gain valuable perspectives that transcend traditional paradigms.

Joel Blake OBE, Founder of GFA Exchange & Curator, ESG Future Forum 2024 said: “Collaboration is the catalyst for transformative action. Leaders in the BPFS sector hold the key to reshaping the future of business, moving beyond ESG greenwashing to unapologetically balancing commercial success with responsible and sustainable practices. Join us at the ESG Future Forum 2024, to position yourself at the forefront of driving positive change and collaborative action in your industry!”

