FCA Head of ESG Announced As Keynote Speaker At Landmark National Event!

Birmingham, UK – March 4, 2024 – The ESG Future Growth Forum 2024 is proud to announce Sacha Sadan, Director of ESG at The Financial Conduct Authority, as the keynote speaker for its inaugural event taking place on Wednesday 10th April 2024 in Birmingham.

In an era marked by a shifting commercial landscape towards responsible and sustainable impact, the ESG Future Growth Forum is set to be a cornerstone event, bringing national leaders from the business, professional, and financial services sectors. together to forge new approaches to navigating economic and commercial uncertainty. The event is curated for those with executive interest in identifying and embracing the key future drivers that will foster commercial success, borne out of clear ESG-led principles and strategies.

Sacha Sadan’s expertise and insights as the Director of ESG at The Financial Conduct Authority will offer attendees access to his latest insights on how your business can adapt to emerging ESG-led regulatory practices, to embrace economic uncertainty and drive sustainable growth!

With an additional 14 other distinguished speakers providing keynote talks and engaging in panel discussions throughout this day’s forum event, attendees can expect to gain actionable insights on navigating business uncertainties, fostering positive collaboration in a peer-to-peer environment, and contributing to reshaping their organisation’s future through responsible and sustainable practices.

Joel Blake OBE, Founder & Curator of the ESG Future Growth Forum, emphasised the transformative potential of the event, stating, “We are thrilled to have Sacha Sadan confirm his attendance to join us as the keynote speaker for the ESG Future Growth Forum 2024. Sacha’s extensive experience and deep understanding of ESG principles will undoubtedly enrich our discussions and inspire attendees to drive positive change outside of the capital. Leaders attending the ESG Future Growth Forum will be at the forefront of driving positive change and collaborative action for their organisations.”

Limited to just 100 places, attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early to be part of this transformative event. For more information, visit www.esgfuturegrowthforum.com

About ESG Future Growth Forum 2024

The ESG Future Growth Forum 2024 is a national ESG leadership event dedicated to fostering collaboration and action among leaders across business, professional, and financial services.

It aims to help firms redefine future industry practices by promoting a balanced approach that integrates commercial success with responsible and sustainable impact.

Event Details

Name: ESG Future Growth Forum 2024

Website: www.esgfuturegrowthforum.com

Date: Wednesday 10th April 2024

Time: 8.00am – 4pm

Location: X+Why, 103 Colmore Row, Birmingham, UK

Contact Information