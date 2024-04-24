Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

ESG Future Growth Forum Launches To Help Firms Balance Commercial and Sustainable Growth

The ESG Future Growth Forum 2024, held at the prestigious X+Why venue on Colmore Row, Birmingham, UK, successfully concluded its inaugural event on Wednesday, April 10th.

Bringing together leaders from various sectors including business, professional services, and finance, the forum served as a pivotal platform for executives committed to driving commercial success while prioritising ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) impact.

Spearheaded by esteemed figures from organisations such as British Business Bank, Mastercard, Allica Bank among many others, attendees had the opportunity to explore the evolving landscape of business, discussing strategies and best practices for achieving a harmonious balance between profitability and sustainability through a dynamic schedule of keynote talks, engaging panel discussions and interactive sessions.

Sacha Sadan, Director of ESG at the FCA, emphasised the importance of such forums, stating, “These are real businesses, trying to solve important problems. So why does ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) matter? It matters because consumers increasingly demand transparency and responsible behaviour. It matters to employees who seek to work for companies they can take pride in, and to suppliers who provide essential services.”

Joel Blake OBE, Founder of the ESG Future Growth Forum, added, “This forum serves as a catalyst for change. We seek to empower leaders to seek the support they need to navigate complexities and embrace the latest in ESG practices, to ultimately reshape the future of businesses, society, and the planet.”

From discussions on AI integration to sustainable finance and navigating regulations, attendees gained actionable insights to tackle current uncertainties and drive positive collaboration in their respective organisations.

Looking ahead, the organisers announced a forthcoming London event, continuing the momentum of the ESG Future Growth Forum series. Scheduled to take place in the dynamic City of London in the Autumn, the event aims to further deepen discussions on responsible and sustainable business leadership.

For more information and updates on future events, please visit www.esgfuturegrowthforum.com or contact events@gafexchange.com

About ESG Future Growth Forum 2024

The ESG Future Growth Forum 2024 is a peer-to-peer leadership event dedicated to fostering collaboration and action in the integration of ESG-led practices among leaders, primarily from the business, professional, and financial (BPFS) sectors.

Founded by multi-award-winning businessman Joel Blake OBE, and led through the GFA Exchange, the ESG Future Growth Forum aims to help firms redefine their approach to business growth, by balancing commercial success with ethical and sustainable impact.

