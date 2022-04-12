MJ Hudson revenue leaps after growth in ESG and sustainability divisions

Management company MJ Hudson Group has reported skyrocketing revenue growth, in interim results published on Tuesday.

In results for the six months ended 31 December 2021, the City firm posted 48 per cent revenue growth. Revenue lifted to £23.4m from £15.8m in the first half, driven by “strong organic growth”, particularly in ESG and sustainability.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 89 per cent to £3.4m while adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, due to “a more favourable business mix.”