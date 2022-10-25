FCA poised to clampdown on greenwashing with ‘ESG’ curbs

The FCA is looking to crackdown with curbs on the use of terms like ‘ESG’, ‘Greenwashing and ‘sustainability’

The UK’s City watchdog has announced a landmark set of measures to police how firms use terms like ‘ESG’ and ‘green’ today as it looks to stamp out rampant greenwashing in the City.

The Financial Conduct Authority said this morning that a package of new measures would be rolled out to firms as it looks to protect consumers from misleading investments and restore trust in the veracity of green finance products.

Fears have grown over the lack of standards around environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment and green investment products in recent years amid claims the labels have been “hijacked” by marketeers to scoop up easy cash from unwitting investors.

The new set of measures will include sustainable investment product labels – which the regulator said would be underpinned by “objective criteria” – as well as restrictions on how certain sustainability-related terms like ‘ESG’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ can be used in product names and marketing.

The FCA warned in its proposals this morning that while the number of sustainable products had boomed, “exaggerated, misleading or unsubstantiated claims” had damaged confidence in the products.

“Consumers must be confident when products claim to be sustainable that they actually are,” said the FCA’s ESG head Sacha Sadan. “Our proposed rules will help consumers and firms build trust in this sector.”

Sadan added that the set of rules put the FCA “at the forefront of sustainable investment internationally”.

The new set of measures are a push towards clarity for consumers on ESG and mark a change in tack from the regulator’s international counterparts, who have focused more closely on disclosure requirements on the part of firms.

City AM understands the measures have been shared with the International Sustainability Standards Board in the hope that international regulators will fall in line with the FCA’s standards in future.