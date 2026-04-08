Hargreaves Lansdown users report issues as investors rush to markets

Hargreaves Lansdown users reported issues with the site this morning

The UK’s largest DIY investment platform saw users report issues in early morning trading, as investors were left in a state of fury and struggled to manage their portfolios after news of a ceasefire between the US and Iran sent stocks soaring.

Users reported a spike in problems with the site upon the London Stock Exchange opening for trading at 8am as customers rushed to manage their stocks, with 156 people reporting an issue according to Down Detector.

On X, customers shared screenshots of a login error, with users being asked check connections or press cancel and retry accessing the site.

One user wrote on X: “Heavy demand for their services this morning, of course, but the website and app is not fit for purpose.”

News of the ceasefire sent global stocks surging into the green, after six weeks of major volatility, with mining stocks leading the FTSE 100 rally.

Not the first problem

The reports of user problems is not the first tech challenge Hargreaves Lansdown has run into this year, with users unable to access the site for nearly 24 hours in late March.

Investors attempting to log on to the website were unable to access cash savings, pensions and investment accounts because of an IT failure.

The Bristol based company confirmed “technical issues” were affecting both the website and mobile app.

The firm, which manages more than £170bn, said in a statement that all customer data was secure and there was no evidence of a cyber attack.

Hargreaves Lansdown customers expressed anger at the situation, replying to an X post from the firm detailing the situation.

Some accused the company of a lack of diligence, while others threatened to move to an alternate provider as soon as the problem was restored.

One called for the financial watchdog to investigate the incident, hailing it unacceptable, questioning if they will be compensated.

The website also experienced a glitch in September 2025, which sent investors into a panic after briefly showing incorrect account balances.

Wider issues

The report of issues on the site, is the latest in a string of technical problems for financial firms and providers, with Lloyds experiencing a significant technical glitch in March, which caused customers to see other users’ transactions.

Last month, MPs on the Treasury Select Committee wrote to the chief executive officer of Lloyds, Charlie Nunn, asking about how much compensation would be paid to those affected.

Hargreaves Lansdown was contacted for comment.