Impact A.M. Award Categories 2023

The stage is set for the 12th of December when we will gather the UK’s best and brightest authentic ESG power players to join us as we shine a spotlight on some of the ecosystems top power players and thought leaders and innovators. The Impact AM Award Categories are open, and this is your chance to demonstrate your unwavering commitment to the world of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG). Please be reminded that nominations close on the 25th of November, so don’t miss this golden opportunity. Before you consider throwing your hat in the ring, do ensure you click and go through the submission criteria form to align your entries perfectly.

Our diverse range of categories were picked from the submissions we got from our Impact AM reader poll, which offers a platform for you to showcase the very best of your ESG endeavours.

Guided by the discerning eye of our Head Judge, Dr Jane Thomason, our esteemed panel of industry judges made up of a veritable who’s who of the brightest global ESG thought leaders and innovators chosen for their specialties that support the judging criteria of each award category. The Impact A.M. team, we’re on a mission to celebrate the authentic champions of ESG, filtering out the ‘greenwashers’ from the genuine change-makers across the UK.

So, ask yourself, could you wear the crown of ESG excellence this year?

Category Summary: Spotlighting start-ups that are at the vanguard of ESG ideals. Specifically aimed at SMEs and micro-entities with under 250 team members, this category celebrates the freshest faces in business that radiate ESG excellence. Judging Benchmarks: Entrants are reminded that a thorough grasp of our judging criteria is paramount. Our panel will delve deep, assessing the innovative integration of ESG in start-up strategies, the tangible impact on both environmental and social fronts, and the start-up's dedication to ethical and transparent governance.

Category Summary: This category distinguishes standout investors who prioritise ESG factors in their investment decisions. Beyond just business or banking, this is about recognising those that channel capital towards sustainable and ethically responsible ventures. Judging Benchmarks: Our panel will evaluate investment portfolios, prioritising those that significantly weigh on ESG metrics. Emphasis on sustainable investment decisions, positive stakeholder impact, and long-term commitment to ethical investment strategies will be the judging lens.

Category Summary: A recognition for banking institutions that lead the way in incorporating ESG considerations into their financial services. Distinct from general business practices, this award acknowledges banks that pioneer sustainable finance and socially responsible banking practices. Judging Benchmarks: The judges are keen on banks showcasing innovative financial products or services that foreground sustainability. Evident commitment to green financing, investment portfolios aligned with ESG principles, and transparent, ethical governance in banking operations will be under scrutiny.

Category Summary: A focus on companies that place employee welfare at the heart of their operations, promoting an ESG-friendly work environment. Unlike broader business goals, this zeroes in on internal practices aimed at fostering a sustainable and supportive workspace. Judging Benchmarks: Judges will consider programmes that ensure employee well-being, sustainability-focused training, and initiatives that promote an inclusive and ethically responsible work culture. Consistent positive employee feedback and evidence of ESG-oriented HR practices will be critical.

Category Summary: Saluting entities that take a lead in educating and advocating for ESG. This isn't just about business practices but celebrating those spreading awareness, offering training, or leading campaigns promoting ESG principles. Judging Benchmarks: The panel will be on the lookout for impactful educational programmes, widespread advocacy campaigns, and efforts that have tangibly heightened ESG awareness. Influence, outreach, and the depth of content will be key assessment points.

Category Summary: ecognising software solutions that empower and enhance ESG efforts. This is distinct from other categories as it applauds digital tools that facilitate, track, or promote ESG practices across sectors. Judging Benchmarks: Judges will evaluate the utility, scalability, and impact of the SaaS solutions. Platforms that have demonstrably assisted businesses in amplifying their ESG impact, backed by user testimonials and case studies, will stand out.

Category Summary: Celebrating consultancies and advisory firms that guide businesses on their ESG journey. Unlike direct business awards, this lauds the behind-the-scenes strategists sculpting effective ESG roadmaps. Judging Benchmarks: JThe panel will assess the depth, breadth, and impact of advisory services provided. Successful client transformations, innovative ESG strategies formulated, and long-term commitment to guiding businesses towards sustainability will be paramount.

Category Summary: Highlighting businesses that excel in reducing their ecological footprint through waste management. This category places a spotlight on tangible actions towards conserving our planet beyond just policy. Judging Benchmarks: Judges will look for demonstrable metrics on waste reduction, innovative solutions adopted, and the ripple effect of these practices on the broader ecosystem. Sustained efforts and community impact will be significant markers.

Category Summary: Honouring technological advancements that drive ESG initiatives forward. Unlike SaaS platforms, this is about ground-breaking tech solutions that revolutionise ESG practices. Judging Benchmarks: The panel seeks breakthroughs in technology that have tangibly accelerated ESG efforts, be it in data analytics, AI-driven sustainability solutions, or pioneering hardware. Scalability and adoption rate will be key indicators.

Category Summary: Recognising stalwarts in the industry who've consistently championed ESG. This celebrates individuals or firms that others look up to as the gold standard in ESG practices. Judging Benchmarks: The panel will assess longstanding commitment, industry influence, and pioneering initiatives in ESG. Leadership in setting industry benchmarks, consistent ESG advocacy, and demonstrable impact will be under the microscope.