Impact A.M. Guest Registration For A Party of Ten
Registering your guests for the award ceremony:
Based on the seating chart below please register your guests starting from seat one and moving clockwise round the table plan.
This will ensure anyone with dietary or allergy requirements have been clearly identified to our catering partners at the Skyline London.
Impact A.M. Guest Registration and Dietary/Allergy Requirements
We kindly ask that you complete the form to register each of your guest that will be attending the ceremony and please confirm who in your party will be presenting the award for our sponsors and collecting the award from our finalists. Finally if you would like to collect you complimentary goody bag from our Gifting Partners at Needi and are happy for them to contact you to book your appointment in advance of the event which takes no longer that 5 minutes please check the consent box for you and your guests will be emailed a time to collect your gift bag. We look forward to welcoming you on the 12th December. The Impact A.M. Events Team