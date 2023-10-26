Crafting Impact AM’s Inspirational Journey to its 1st Birthday & Awards

In the vibrant landscape of media, destiny often unfolds in the most unexpected ways. Julia Streets, the esteemed host and co-producer of Impact AM, and I, Darren, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer and co-founder of Impact AM, share an extraordinary journey that we believe shaping the future of sustainable reporting.

“Impact AM: Where iconic partnerships shape the future of sustainability reporting.” Julia Streets

Launching Impact AM: From Dream to Reality

It all began at the City AM Awards, a prestigious event in the heart of London’s financial district. I had the honour of escorting Anne Boden from Starling Bank, a delightful experience that would unexpectedly connect us with Julia Streets, a name synonymous with excellence in PR.

Simple Act of Kindness

As Julia paced around, rehearsing her lines for the event, something didn’t seem quite right. Approaching her, I discovered that Julia had recently undergone major foot surgery, making this her first night back in heels. With a simple act of kindness, I offered to find a place for her exquisite Birkin bag, forging a connection that would shape the future of Impact AM.

Impact AM’s Inception and Humble Beginnings This chance encounter marked the genesis of Impact AM, which launched on December 12th, 2022, at The Shard. From the outset, our mission was clear: to provide a platform for impactful stories in the realm of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Building an Iconic Brand

In the early days of Impact AM Live, our studio was a humble setup featuring a step and repeat banner, fresh flowers, and a wealth of enthusiasm. Despite its modest beginnings, it was evident that Impact AM had the potential to become an iconic media brand.

“Acts of kindness can be the foundation for transformative partnerships.”

As 2023 unfolded, Julia returned to host the City AM Awards, solidifying our professional partnership. Our collaboration continued to grow, with the occasional use of the code word “shoulders” to fine-tune Julia’s stage presence, a testament to our mutual respect and collaboration.

As the year progressed, Impact AM upgraded its studio sets and equipment, mirroring the brand’s growth and evolution. Now, as the final quarter approaches, the team is preparing for the inaugural Impact AM ESG Awards, sponsored by AON and hosted by Blue Orchid. Read more Building Riverside Studios from Scratch: An Epic Journey in Creativity, Laughter, and Heartfelt Stories in Just One Year

Behind the scenes, the Impact AM team, led by Head Judge Dr. Jane Thomason, has been diligently working to ensure a fair and transparent judging process. The awards are a “ZERO PAY FOR PLAY” ceremony, where winners are crowned based on independent panel judgments. the IMPACT AM AWARDS website A SPECIAL EPISODE OF IMPACT A.M. LIVE FROM COGX AT THE O2

Defining the Future with Impact AM

As Impact AM looks forward to COP28 this November, the brand continues to spread clear and decisive news about key ESG stories, defining the conversation and shaping the future of sustainability reporting. Reflecting on the past year, Impact AM stands as a beacon of progress.

Join Us in Shaping the Future As we approach the launch of the ESG Awards campaign, we invite you to be a part of Impact AM’s journey. Click the button below to learn more and grab your nomination entry form before nominations close on November 20th, 2023. In this dynamic world of media, our journey from a chance encounter to iconic awards is a testament to the power of kindness, collaboration, and dedication. As Impact AM reflects on its remarkable journey, we look forward to defining the future at COP28 this November. Our journey continues, and we invite you to join us in shaping the future of sustainability reporting. “Our journey from chance encounter to iconic awards is a testament to passion, dedication, and collaboration.

Trending video content.

Impact A.M. Partner Content.