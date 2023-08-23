Building Riverside Studios from Scratch: An Epic Journey in Creativity, Laughter, and Heartfelt Stories in Just One Year

In the heart of the bustling city at City AM’s HQ on the riverfront, where dreams are spun, I embarked on a journey that was equal parts comedy and triumph. Riverside Studios, a dream brought to life from scratch, became not just a studio, but a testament to the power of perseverance and the thrill of the unexpected. Join me as we relive the hilarious lows, the heart warming highs, and the incredible impact that Riverside Studios has made in just one year.

The Hilarious Lows: When Studio Dimensions and Elevators Collide

Imagine this: A meticulously designed studio set that simply refuses to fit into the elevator. The comedy of errors began when our intern, with all the best intentions, measured the dimensions incorrectly. Our building management company was likely plotting our demise as we desperately attempted to lug our oversized set up the stairs gathering journalists, accountants and marketeers to heave these heavy walls. The walls spent the night in the car park while we pondered our fate.

A Hero Emerges: The Receptionist’s Brother to the Rescue!

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost, a hero arrived. Our receptionist’s brother, like a modern-day knight in shining armour, descended upon the scene the next morning. He defied the odds, dismantled and reassembled our stubborn walls in the studio, and voilà, victory was ours! It was a moment of pure triumph that still elicits laughter when retold.

The Highs: Where Professionalism Shines Bright

But in the world of creativity, every low is a stepping stone to a high. The pinnacle was reached when our studio guests graced us with their presence. Their expressions of awe as they stepped onto our set were priceless. Riverside Studios radiated professionalism and sophistication. It was a moment of validation for all the hard work and determination we poured into making this studio a reality.

The Power of Storytelling: A Collaboration with Renaisi

Darren Rebeiro with Hannah Brooke and a brave candidate from Renaisi

Our journey at Riverside Studios took an honourable turn when we collaborated with the remarkable social enterprise, Renaisi. They entrusted us with a noble mission – to capture the stories of two individuals who had bravely left their homelands in search of a better life. These were not just career stories; they were stories of resilience, hope, and humanity. It underscored the enduring power and emotion behind storytelling.

Helping City AM Compete and Thrive

But Riverside Studios didn’t stop at storytelling; it became a driving force for City AM. Our credible video offering propelled City AM into the big league of media, opening up an entirely new revenue stream. We’ve even been recognised as media partners at major events like the Innovate Finance Global Summit. A certain CEO once told us in relation to another news network “Your presence, stand and professionalism overshadowed them by miles”.

Impact AM: The Next Chapter

Julia Streets Host of Impact AM Live with Nandini Sukumar

Our success story continued with the launch of Impact AM, our new ESG Magazine. This platform allowed us to shed light on ground breaking initiatives and innovative technologies, including the UK Finance’s Green Homes Report. We had the privilege of bringing to life the stories of why retrofitting homes is so essential.

Commercials and City AM Awards: Capturing Excellence

In Riverside Studios, we also crafted commercials for prestigious clients like Cameron House Corporate Retreat and Golf Resort, and The Blue Orchid Group’s Tower Suites and Tower Residences Hotels. These productions were met with rave reviews from our clients. Additionally, we’ve had the honour of interviewing winners and capturing the stories behind the iconic City AM Awards for the last two years with the help of our exceptional video team.

CEO Janine Hirt of Innovate Finance talks to Charlie Conchie Investment & Business Editor for City AM

Looking Ahead: From One Year to COP 28

As we approach the end of our first year, the journey has been nothing short of phenomenal. We’re now on the cusp of being flown out to COP 28 in Dubai as media partners, a testament to how far we’ve come in just 12 months.

Conclusion: The Riverside Studios Odyssey

Riverside Studios isn’t just a studio; it’s a symbol of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Our journey from hilarious lows to soaring highs is a testament to what can be achieved with determination, teamwork, and a touch of humour. As we look forward to the future, the story of Riverside Studios continues to unfold, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us next. Stay tuned for more adventures!